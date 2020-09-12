PDT Partners LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after acquiring an additional 394,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $7,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

