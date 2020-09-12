PDT Partners LLC Sells 58,239 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Wave Life Sciences worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $13.60 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

