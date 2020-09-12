PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Kforce worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kforce by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,140,254.40. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,617 shares of company stock worth $1,454,221. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

