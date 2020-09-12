PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,989 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after acquiring an additional 136,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,566,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

NYSE:BAP opened at $127.76 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

