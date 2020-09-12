PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,925 Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:NSP opened at $62.91 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,173 shares of company stock worth $5,820,018 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

