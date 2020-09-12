PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the period.

GTLS opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

