PDT Partners LLC Purchases 3,603 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,796.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 243,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $94.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

