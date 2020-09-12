PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320,637 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 17.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

