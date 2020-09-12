PDT Partners LLC Makes New $734,000 Investment in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,429,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,179,000.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,085 shares of company stock worth $9,905,298. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $117.57 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

