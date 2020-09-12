PDT Partners LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of National Presto Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. National Presto Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

