PDT Partners LLC Invests $660,000 in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.