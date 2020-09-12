PDT Partners LLC Invests $648,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $381,395,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $27,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $17,307,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $15,077,000.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Cowen began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $203.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

