PDT Partners LLC Invests $594,000 in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 66.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.