PDT Partners LLC Invests $552,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Winmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Winmark by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Winmark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

WINA stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,727.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,253,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.