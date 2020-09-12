PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

HZO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

