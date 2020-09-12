PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BZH opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $533.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

