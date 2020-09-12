PDT Partners LLC Has $736,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average of $214.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

