PDT Partners LLC Has $736,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
ULTA stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average of $214.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
