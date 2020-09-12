PDT Partners LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 109.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 30.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.21. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

