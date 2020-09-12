PDT Partners LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR opened at $34.22 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.