PDT Partners LLC Has $606,000 Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Onespan worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Onespan by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.31 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.13 million, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

