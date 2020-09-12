PDT Partners LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

