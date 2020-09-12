PDT Partners LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 641.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 76,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $16,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 88,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $7,093,839.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,956 shares of company stock valued at $49,472,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Gabelli cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

