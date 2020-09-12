PDT Partners LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

FOXF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

