PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Manitowoc worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

