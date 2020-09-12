PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Calix worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 257,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 40.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,421,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. upped their price target on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

Shares of CALX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.00 and a beta of 1.53. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

