PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Heska worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $918.21 million, a P/E ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.71. Heska Corp has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Heska Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

