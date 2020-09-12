PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 84,796 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

