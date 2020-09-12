PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,700 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $4,260,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,823,684. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

