PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 32,509 Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

