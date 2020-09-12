PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $301.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.07. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

