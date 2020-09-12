PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 43.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 105,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $19.34 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

