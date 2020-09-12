PDT Partners LLC Buys 74,222 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,222 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.22% of LendingClub worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 248.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 700,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

LendingClub stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.