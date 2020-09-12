PDT Partners LLC Buys 15,331 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

