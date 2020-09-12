PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 314.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 267.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.77 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

