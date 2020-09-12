PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 74,983 Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 410.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 8,538,323 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after buying an additional 1,574,685 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 740,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

