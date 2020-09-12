PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,909 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 68.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $11,323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $402,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,808 shares of company stock worth $10,556,869 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

HAE opened at $88.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

