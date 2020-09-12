PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 42,300 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.