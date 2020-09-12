PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,410 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 434,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,165,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,007 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

