PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

