PDT Partners LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,076.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.60.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,288,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

