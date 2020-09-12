Particl (PART) Market Cap Achieves $5.42 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $38,881.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001754 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,686,370 coins and its circulating supply is 9,224,628 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

