PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Danske cut shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. PANDORA A /S/S has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.52 million for the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

