Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $34.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 693,561 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after acquiring an additional 486,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,425,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

