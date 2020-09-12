Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Receives $0.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Painted Pony Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from $0.60 to $0.69 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of PDPYF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.14. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

