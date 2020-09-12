Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Owens & Minor has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.7%.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.70 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

