Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of -82.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.1%.

OVV stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

