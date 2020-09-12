Overstock.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 48,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 16,740 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Overstock.com stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

