Orion Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00021670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00267240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.01618346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203962 BTC.

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

