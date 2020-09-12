Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Down 5.6%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 794,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,510,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oragenics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 197.9% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,064,000 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

