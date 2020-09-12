Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ontrak by 186.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

